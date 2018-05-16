Ball Is Life: Grown-Azz Texas Man Poses As A Hurricane Harvey Refugee To Enroll In High School And Play Basketball

WHAT? 25-year-old Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley posed as 17-year-old Rashun Richardson to play basketball in high school. He was enrolled for NINE months before a former coach recognized him. https://t.co/e3hWbRIW2R pic.twitter.com/jBglg0Mbv9 — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) May 16, 2018

25-Year-Old Man Poses As 17-Year-Old HS Student To Play Ball

Life must be really hard when you peak in High School.

A 25-year-old Texas man who clearly had nothing else going for his life chose to relive his glory days as a star player on his high school basketball team…by pretending to be a teenager and actually going back to high school.

According to NYDN, Sidney Gilstrap-Portley claimed to be a homeless Hurricane Harvey survivor, and enrolled in Skyline High School last August, before transferring to Hillcrest High School and joining the basketball team, posing as a 17-year-old named Rashun Richardson.

For 9 months “Rashaun” got to hit the court as a high school b-ball star. Oh, let’s not forget to mention that he also picked up a 14-year-old girlfriend during his time on the team. Her mother reportedly took issue with their relationship due to the age difference between them…but she had NO idea just how large and CREEPY that gap actually was.

His little “Never Been Kissed” act came to a close in April when an opposing team’s coach recognized Gilstrap-Portley at a basketball tournament and let Hillcrest’s coach know the real deal about their star player. The man was arrested on Friday and faces charges of tampering with government records. Officials say they think his only goal was simply to play basketball.

SMH. Couldn’t he just join a community team or something?

Getty/Twitter