You Can’t Leave Me: John Cena Begs For His Broken Engagement Boo Nikki Bella Back On “The Today Show,” But Nikki Says THIS…

John Cena Begs For Nikki Bella Back

If you’re a Total Divas watcher, you’re well aware of John Cena’s rule-ridden, paperwork-heavy, no-wedding-no-kids relationship arrangement with fellow wrestler Nikki Bella.

Things seemed to be taking a turn for the two when John surprisingly popped the question to Nikki during Wrestlemania last year…but the two ended up splitting just weeks before their scheduled wedding.

But after years of telling Nikki he wouldn’t never make her a bride OR a mother and that she needs to head on elsewhere if that’s what she’s looking for…he’s suddenly saying he wants marriage, kids, and the whole 9 with her now that it’s over.

Everything she’s been waiting to hear, huh? But Nikki didn’t exactly go running back to his arms after his public announcement. She says she was shocked to hear about his public plea…but ultimately needs to work on herself before jumping into a commitment like marriage.

Hmm…these two are clearly still down for one another. You think they’ll be able to actually make it down the aisle?

Getty/YouTube