Homewreckin’ Or Nah? Here’s What Pepa Has To Say About Rumors She’s Smashing A Married Man With A Fresh Infant

Pepa Addresses Mistress Rumor

As you’ve likely heard by now, Pepa’s new boyfriend Aundre has a legal wife that is on a warpath against her husband and his new woman, publishing all sorts of salacious details about their affair and the manner in which they hooked up behind her back.

Pepa has remained largely silent on the issue, even refusing to clear her name as a homewrecky harlot according to Aundre’s (ex?) wife. But today, she sat with the ladies of The Real and revealed…not very much on the matter.

Well, she says more details are coming…but she sure didn’t go out of her way to clarify that she’s NOT smashing a married man with a newborn child.

Do you think Pep is just buying herself some time?

Getty/YouTube