Bae Of The Day: Meet The Melaniny Magical Rwanda-Born 23-Year-Old Choreographer Behind ‘This Is America’

Sherrie Silver Is Your New Sensation

If you’ve seen Donald Glover’s “This Is America” video (and really, who hasn’t), then you’ve noticed the slick dance moves employed throughout. The person behind it? None other than 23-year-old Rwanda-born sensation Sherrie Silver.

She’s been out here killing it with the choreography, going viral plenty of times and now she’s on the big stage. Take a look at some of her videos and pics and see how she got where she is.