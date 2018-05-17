Trapper In Shining Armor: T.I. Explains Exactly Why He Brought Smoke To His Ignorant Gatekeeper

Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

T.I. Says Gated Community Guard Was Rude To Tiny

Yesterday we were a bit shocked to hear that T.I. had been arrested…again.

Sure, we got somewhat used to hearing reports of Clifford Harris’ arrests, but it’s been quite some time since he had to wear a pair of state-issued bracelets. But as we reported, Tip was going home and forgot the key to his gated community. When the security officer didn’t recognize him, he allegedly invited the man to a gentleman’s fade on the street.

According to TMZ, that ain’t exactly how the altercation transpired, shawty. T.I. says that the guard was deadazz asleep when he pulled up to the gate, after waking the man and telling him to “look me up” in the directory (not “hook me up” as initially reported).

When the guard couldn’t find T.I.’s name, he had Tiny call to the desk, it is reported that the guard then got belligerent with Tiny saying, “Who the f**k do you think you is talking to me like this?” That set Tip off.

After the guard allowed him in, Tip walked back to the gate to get the man’s name to report him to a supervisor, but only got a blank stare in response. T.I. says he did ask the security to step out of the booth to talk, but he called the cops instead.

Upon arrival, the cops talked to the guard then handcuffed him without even getting his side of the story or checking the security camera.

T.I. says he’s upset because the guard is African-American, wouldn’t give his name and wouldn’t apologize for speaking harshly to Tiny.

How are you Black, living in Atlanta, work in T.I.’s neighborhood and don’t recognize him??

It be ya own people. SMH.