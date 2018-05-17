Hot 97 Adds Meek Mill To This Year’s Summer Jam Lineup, Donates $10K To Justice League NYC

Meek Mill Has Been Added To The 2018 Summer Jam Lineup

On Wednesday night, Hot 97 was teasing fans by announcing that they were adding another big artist to the lineup for their annual event, Summer Jam. But the festival and E Bro, the man in charge, definitely delivered on their promise when it came to adding someone special for this summer’s festivities.

At 8am on Thursday Morning, E Bro announced that none other than Meek Mill will be hitting the stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The newly free Philly legend will be joining artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, ASAP Ferg, Remy Ma, Rich the Kid, and more on June 10.

🚨 We have a BIG Announcement! 🚨 Philly where are you at? @MeekMill will be hitting that #SummerJam stage at @MLStadium! Get your tickets now! https://t.co/X0KFN4Wmo4 pic.twitter.com/XL3p5MBmyw — HOT 97 (@HOT97) May 17, 2018

In addition to adding Meek Mill to their lineup, Hot 97 also announced that they will be donating $10K to Justice League NYC.

Justice League NYC was an integral part in securing Meek’s release from prison last month. The Justice League’s continued aim is to establish collaborations with the NYC Comptroller’s office as part of its larger goal of achieving true criminal justice reform.

This year’s Summer Jam is most definitely going to be one for the books, and it all goes down on June 10.