Congratulations! John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Their First Son

Chrissy Teigen Tweets About Birth Of Baby Son

John Legend has another great reason to sing this morning… His son with wife Chrissy Teigen has been welcomed into the world. Chrissy broke the news herself via Twitter:

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

Their little boy joins older sister Luna who is almost two. Not much else has been revealed about the latest Legend, but how cute is this Google ad that Chrissy and John did with “their boy” before he was born:

