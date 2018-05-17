Congratulations! John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Their First Son

By Bossip Staff
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are both seen arriving to the Daily Front Row Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel

Chrissy Teigen Tweets About Birth Of Baby Son

John Legend has another great reason to sing this morning… His son with wife Chrissy Teigen has been welcomed into the world. Chrissy broke the news herself via Twitter:

Their little boy joins older sister Luna who is almost two. Not much else has been revealed about the latest Legend, but how cute is this Google ad that Chrissy and John did with “their boy” before he was born:

With #GoogleDuo, I can video call with my son before he's even born! #ad

Hit the flip for more preciousness from the Stephens family (Legend’s real last name).

