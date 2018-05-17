Bad & Brainy: MORE Of The Baddest Grad Snacks In The Game (Spring ’18 Edition)

- By Bossip Staff
Hottest Grad Snacks In The Game

We found so many beautifully brainy (and melaniny) grad snacks that we had to make a Pt. 2 and shatter the internet once again in commemoration of quite possibly the hottest Grad SZN EVER.

Never met a woman I’d rather be 🎓

A post shared by Kooms 🇬🇭 (@sarahkay3x) on

Peep the baddest grad snacks in the game on the flip.

    You’ll be older a lot longer than you’ll be young! Remember that 😉

    A post shared by Mrs.Doitall🦋 (@yowopobaby) on

    Posting grad pics until I receive my next degree! #HowardUniversity #2018

    A post shared by A L I C I A ⚜ (@itsaliciadoll) on

    defying the odds 🎓 #lawschoolgrad #graduation #tsrbadandeducated

    A post shared by Kat❤️ (@simplykat_vi) on

    When you bout to catch that Alumna glo✨ #3daysleft #May4th 🎓

    A post shared by Imani K. Jennings (@imanikijai) on

    Feature photo by Kevin Carlo

