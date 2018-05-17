Bad & Brainy: MORE Of The Baddest Grad Snacks In The Game (Spring ’18 Edition)
Hottest Grad Snacks In The Game
We found so many beautifully brainy (and melaniny) grad snacks that we had to make a Pt. 2 and shatter the internet once again in commemoration of quite possibly the hottest Grad SZN EVER.
Peep the baddest grad snacks in the game on the flip.
For as long as I can remember I’ve always “gotten by.” Looks, appearance, social stature, charm, etc. It was always easy for me and life seemed to be pretty stagnant. Entering college I wanted nothing more than to obtain a business degree (for show) and become a rich housewife. But the God I love believed in me and had greater plans than the ones I had for myself. He told me that the little girl who had a weird obsession w/ school, loved reading, writing, and learning was going to be a scholar for the rest of her life… He also reminded me I was that little girl. Throughout college, knowledge was revealed to me as God revealed himself and my mind was transformed. The power of self-reflection and understanding revealed itself to me as I felt compelled to submit my movement to His will. I randomly transfer to an HBCU I never imagined myself considering because He called me to do so and then somehow get accepted to an Ivy League institution for graduate school. I have no idea why God chose this path for me, but I guess we’ll find out! … off to a different world! 🌎 ——— 📸 cred : @_willpower_ #hbcugrad #HBCUbuzz
If you know me, then you know how hard I worked for this. All I can do is thank the Lord for my accomplishments, the people that pushed me to keep going, and lastly thanking Texas Tech University for letting a real triple d shawty to come though and finesse this degree 💃🏽. Although the undergrad chapter is ending, I am announcing that I will be staying at Texas Tech to earn my Master of Science in Molecular Pathology. This is only the beginning! • • • Jeray Charon Henderson B.S. Biochemistry minor in Biology May 18th @3pm 🍾
Continue Slideshow
BLESSED 🙏🏾 BAE shirts are going crazy and I’m graduating in 2 days 😩😭. I honestly want to thank everyone who supported the Cait The Great Brand and the followers who continuously send me encouragement in my dms💕 There’s more to come 😈 Just Wait On It 🤗 #BeGreat #ByCaitTheGreat #ClassOf2018 🎥: @whoelsebutgiles
I transferred to A&T my sophomore year of college on a whim. I knew of about two people on this campus and came down here with my bestfriend. I was forced to make a positive path and a name for myself here—and I did just that and more. My experience at A&T hasn’t been perfect but coming to the #1 public HBCU has without a doubt been one of the best decisions I’ve made. I thank God and North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University for making Greensboro a home away from home. I’m blessed, I’m here, and I’m done with the B.S.! ✌🏾 (P.S. I heard things are bigger and better in TEXAS 👀) #GradSzn #WomenInPR #WeOut #PriceWentUp
Feature photo by Kevin Carlo