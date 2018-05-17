People Ain’t Isht: Texas Man Arrested With An Unfathomable 58 TERABYTES Of Child Pornography

Image via Getty

Texas Man Arrested With Insane Amount Of Child Porn

You cannot be f***ing serious.

Some sticky-fingered creep in Allen, Texas was arrested on Tuesday according to Fox26Houston. Police found 58 terabytes of child pornography on several of 39-year-old Richard Belden’s seized devices.

For those of you who aren’t tech geeks, 1 terabyte is 1,024 gigabytes which is more than 500 hours of video, Belden had 500+ hours times 58!

Says the sheriff’s office:

“The Collin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the National Computer Forensic Institute and the United States Secret Service for the training and equipment they continually provide which makes these types of investigations possible,”

NOBODY should have 29,000 hours of REGULAR porn, much less child porn.

Hit this sicko with a library of books.