Y’all Are Hilariously Petty: These #iMadeIt Tweets Making Fun Of Dramatic Graduation Posts Are Pure Comedy

Born 6 months late Rejected by my mother and father age 3 Lost my friends and close ones age 9 Lost all my hairline age 13 Expelled from society age 21 Had the whole universe bowing down to me two weeks ago #Imadeit pic.twitter.com/vCmcLsz9mR — THANOS JNR (@K0YIN) May 12, 2018

Hilarious #IMadeIt Tweets

We’ve all seen those motivational graduation tweets with people expressing their amazement at what they overcame to get where they are. They’ve been great to watch, but you know how people like to react: with pettiness and comedy. These outrageous #IMadeIt tweets are blowing up Twitter and bringing the petty comedy.

• Born with glass bones & paper skin

• Every morning I break my legs

• Every afternoon I break my arms

• At night, I lie awake in agony until my heart attacks put me to sleep

• Now graduating with a bachelors in biochemistry at 23 #iMadeIt pic.twitter.com/sK5w0mrLug — Calvin Witteveen (@CalvinW14) May 13, 2018

Take a look and enjoy the laughter. Y’all are wild.