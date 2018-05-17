Y’all Are Hilariously Petty: These #iMadeIt Tweets Making Fun Of Dramatic Graduation Posts Are Pure Comedy
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious #IMadeIt Tweets
We’ve all seen those motivational graduation tweets with people expressing their amazement at what they overcame to get where they are. They’ve been great to watch, but you know how people like to react: with pettiness and comedy. These outrageous #IMadeIt tweets are blowing up Twitter and bringing the petty comedy.
Take a look and enjoy the laughter. Y’all are wild.