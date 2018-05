Trump Made An Obvious Fake Phone Call To Impress SNL Cast Members According To Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson sat down with Peter Rosenberg on a new episode of “Open Late” to tell the most hilarious and SAD story about the MAGA king…

LOL this Pete Davidson Trump story is phenomenal … @ComplexOpenLate tmrw 10 pm pic.twitter.com/9Kf8dy8YWC — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) May 16, 2018

Ugh! Pathetic. The full episode airs tonight a 10pm on Complex.