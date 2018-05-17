Bye Tapioca Trollop! Stanford University Distances Itself From The Rancid Racist That Called Police On Black BBQ
Stanford University Says Jennifer Schulte Is Not An Employee
After the alleged identity of that gluttonous glob of sandwich spread who called cops on black people peacefully barbecuing in Oakland was revealed, the University where she allegedly teaches is speaking out.
As previously reported the internet went wild dragging the wayward white woman who harassed the black family and allegedly identified her as Dr. Jennifer Schulte, a Standford University Professor.
Our affiliate site News One then followed up on the story and uncovered more information.
News One reported that Schulte is a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Chemical Engineering from Stanford.
When they tweeted out the story, however, Standford quickly responded and said that while Schulte studied at Stanford she’s NOT currently employed there.
You sure Stanford?
No word on whether or not this means that Stanford JUST let her go or if she was never employed there in the first place.
What do YOU think about Stanford distancing itself from this crusty colonizer?