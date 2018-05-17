Bye Tapioca Trollop! Stanford University Distances Itself From The Rancid Racist That Called Police On Black BBQ

In the Oakland BBQ video Jennifer Schulte repeatedly cites city ordinances about charcoal grills and nonsense claims about "millions of dollars" for cleanup and children being injured. She's deputized herself to break up a Black family's gatheringhttps://t.co/Q9WJz72Xrx — Andray (@andraydomise) May 16, 2018

Stanford University Says Jennifer Schulte Is Not An Employee

After the alleged identity of that gluttonous glob of sandwich spread who called cops on black people peacefully barbecuing in Oakland was revealed, the University where she allegedly teaches is speaking out.

As previously reported the internet went wild dragging the wayward white woman who harassed the black family and allegedly identified her as Dr. Jennifer Schulte, a Standford University Professor.

Our affiliate site News One then followed up on the story and uncovered more information.

News One reported that Schulte is a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Chemical Engineering from Stanford.

When they tweeted out the story, however, Standford quickly responded and said that while Schulte studied at Stanford she’s NOT currently employed there.

According to our records, a person by this name earned graduate degrees at Stanford more than a decade ago. She is not currently employed as staff or as a faculty member. — Stanford University (@Stanford) May 15, 2018

No word on whether or not this means that Stanford JUST let her go or if she was never employed there in the first place.

Whether Dr. Jennifer Schulte was faculty of Stanford or not is irrelevant. She was still a graduate from there. She still possesses a doctorate degree. She’s still highly-educated and she still endangered a black family with her racist 911 call. — Amy Ge (@AmyMichelleGe) May 16, 2018

