Birthday Love: How Karrueche Glo’d Up From An Unknown To A TV Star

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

Karrueche Tran black bikini beach day with friends in Miami day after hosting the TV wedding from Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir

Happy Birthday, Karrueche

Today is Karrueche’s birthday, everybody! She hopped on the scene about five years ago as an unknown Chris Brown tagalong and now she’s her own full-fledged acting, modeling celebrity. She’s winning awards, glowing up and has a good man by her side. Things are looking up for her.

But how did she get here? Take a look at the history of Karrueche in the spotlight, and the most glorious pics that we’ve seen so far.

She popped on the scene as Chris Brown’s girlfriend after the Rihanna breakup. Nobody really knew who she was, but she instantly caught flack for being Rihanna’s “replacement.”

Then Chris dogged Karrueche by getting back with Rihanna, showing a lack of respect. Surprise.

She even ended up on OWN in regards to the whole thing, too. SMH.

Then they got back together…for whatever reason.

Then the world found out that Chris Brown cheated and got someone pregnant. Yikes.

Karrueche Tran and her boyfriend NFL free agent Victor Cruz are seen during a beach day in Miami. Karrueche Tran was seen wearing a small golden necklace with her name written on it. The 29 year old actress has been filming her TNT show Claws.

While some people thought Karrueche would simply fall off after Chris Brown, she proved them wrong. Peep the glo up…

    Chris Brown kept obsessing but eff him. She moved on.

    Now she’s an award-winning actress in the TNT series Claws, absolutely killing it.

    Karrueche Tran and her boyfriend NFL free agent Victor Cruz are seen during a beach day in Miami. Karrueche Tran was seen wearing a small golden necklace with her name written on it. The 29 year old actress has been filming her TNT show Claws.

    AM/Splash News

    And now she’s also happily involved with NFL baller Victor Cruz and it’s beautiful.

