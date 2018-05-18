Did Ariana Grande Dump Mac Miller To Let THIS SNL Actor Chop Her 4 Octave Cakes To Smithereens?

Is Ariana Grande Dating Pete Davidson After Split From Mac Miller

Just when you thought Mac Miller’s week couldn’t get any worse… We hear Ariana Grande has a new boo already!

Sources tell BOSSIP exclusively that Grande is now dating SNL actor Pete Davidson, who ironically just announced his own split, from Larry David’s daughter Cazzie in an interview on Peter Rosenberg’s Complex show “Open Late” that aired just last night.

“We’re not together anymore,” Davidson told Rosenberg. “Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine. Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.” When Rosenberg asked if Davidson, 24, will be alright following the split, the star simply said, “Yeah, probably.”

Bet ya will Pete… We find it rather interesting that he didn’t say when the split happened. Ironically Cazzie posted this just two weeks ago:

Bffs 💘 A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on May 3, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

It will be interesting if Ariana shows up at “SNL” Saturday… She was in Nicki Minaj’s rehearsal post comments yesterday and Nicki asked her to come to the show.

Now it seems like she’s got multiple reasons to be there! Wonder if Pete will join Ari for the Billboard Awards Sunday?

Do you think Ariana moves too fast or is that just the way love goes?