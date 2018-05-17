Get Well: Offset Hospitalized After Car Wreck In Atlanta

Skrrt skrrt!

Offset Hospitalized After Car Crash

Migos rapper Offset was briefly hospitalized after he wrecked one of his cars.

According to TMZ Cardi B’s fiance wrecked his green Dodge Challenger in ATL and was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries.

He’s been released and is expected to be fine—but his car is officially totaled.

So far Bardi’s been silent on Offset’s crash but she did make a public love declaration today.

@OffsetYRN i love him Soo much .🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 17, 2018

Get well before that Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour ‘Set!