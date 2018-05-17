An Abomination! T.I. Politely Asks Acerbic A$$hole Officer Why He Was Arrested Only To Be Rudely Rebuffed [Video]

Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

T.I. Tries To Ask Jerk Cop Why He Was Arrested

Today, courtesy of TMZ, we have footage from inside the jail after T.I. was arrested. He attempted to ask the officer a very legit question, yet was met with a very dismissive and insulting attitude…

How the hell are you gonna tell a property owner that he shouldn’t have come back to the gate to address the guard? SMH.

On the next page, you can hear the 911 call that the scary azz security guard made when Tip was trying to talk to him.