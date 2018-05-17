An Abomination! T.I. Politely Asks Acerbic A$$hole Officer Why He Was Arrested Only To Be Rudely Rebuffed [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
T.I. Tries To Ask Jerk Cop Why He Was Arrested
Today, courtesy of TMZ, we have footage from inside the jail after T.I. was arrested. He attempted to ask the officer a very legit question, yet was met with a very dismissive and insulting attitude…
How the hell are you gonna tell a property owner that he shouldn’t have come back to the gate to address the guard? SMH.
On the next page, you can hear the 911 call that the scary azz security guard made when Tip was trying to talk to him.
Shame that a Black man was so quick to call the police as opposed to talking things out. This entire incident could have gone left.
That said, hear Tip talk in the background is pure comedy!