Ralph Angel Byke: OWN Announces Premiere Date For ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3

Queen Sugar Season 3 Premieres May 29 & May 30

Season 3 of Ava Duvernay’s hit show officially has a premiere date. OWN network drama “Queen Sugar” will return for a two-night premiere Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30.

During season 3 viewers will see Ralph Angel finally take to a paternity test to determine if he’s Blue’s dad, Charley flirt with the enemy (the Landrys), Micah BEG to be enrolled in public school and Nova reignite an old flame.

Ava Duvernay is once again enlisted an all-female directorial team for the season.

