Look Alive: THIS Is The Jamaican & Irish Model Who Was Spotted With Drizzy In Toronto
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Model Malaika Terry Spotted With Drake In Toronto
There might be a new lady in Drizzy’s life who’s burning up the internet.
Earlier this week Drake was spotted at Toronto’s Cafe Nervosa with a mystery woman casually dressed in sneakers surrounded by several bodyguards.
That lady has since been identified as Candian queen Malaika Terry, a 22-year-old model…
of Jamaican and Irish descent.
No word on how long Drake and Malaika have been (possibly) dating but she’s been using his lyrics as captions on her social media posts lately.
You like??? She’s definitely more natural than some of the other women we’ve seen Drizzy with...
More photos of Drake’s could be cutie on the flip.