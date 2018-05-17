Look Alive: THIS Is The Jamaican & Irish Model Who Was Spotted With Drizzy In Toronto

Top two and she’s NOT two…

Model Malaika Terry Spotted With Drake In Toronto

There might be a new lady in Drizzy’s life who’s burning up the internet.

Earlier this week Drake was spotted at Toronto’s Cafe Nervosa with a mystery woman casually dressed in sneakers surrounded by several bodyguards.

That lady has since been identified as Candian queen Malaika Terry, a 22-year-old model…

of Jamaican and Irish descent.

Olive you | Bikini from @meshki A post shared by Malaika (@malaikaterry) on Apr 25, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT

No word on how long Drake and Malaika have been (possibly) dating but she’s been using his lyrics as captions on her social media posts lately.

Nice 4 what A post shared by Malaika (@malaikaterry) on Apr 17, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

You like??? She’s definitely more natural than some of the other women we’ve seen Drizzy with...

More photos of Drake’s could be cutie on the flip.