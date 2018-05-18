#BlackMenGraduate: MORE Of The Hottest Grad Zaddies In The Game (Spring ’18 Edition)
Hottest Grad Zaddies Alive
We gave you MORE beautifully melaniny grad snacks slaying in their cap and gown so it’s only fair that we come thru with another swoon-worthy batch of freshly degreed grad zaddies who shut down Instagram while proving YET AGAIN that Black men do, indeed, graduate.
Today I was able to "decompress" and reflect. I've went through so much through my collegiate career, and I often found myself discouraged. This past week I became a believer that God would not put more on us than we can bare. What I have experienced was not punishment but a lesson and a blessing. God has opened my eyes, this week I was able to see those around me in one place that have truly loved me and assisted me along this journey. I am so grateful for those individuals, and I wouldn't be here today (literally) without their love and support. Through all the jokes, and questions about transferring, I'm not ashamed of where my journey took me, exactly where I needed to be closer to home. I'm a proud alumni of South Carolina State University. I crossed the stage with a 3.3 GPA, and a degree in Nuclear Engineering, and that's something no one will every be able to take from me! 🙏🏿 #EarnedNotGiven #SCSU
“You don’t go to a university so you can punch a clock. You go to a university so you can be in a position to make a difference.” 📸 @gibbotography #blackman #hbcugrad #hbcu #ΚΑΨ #bcu #hatsoffbcu18 #bcu #bcu18 #bcu 19 #bcu20 #bcu21 #bcu22 @prettykonnected @hbcupridenation @campuslately @thehbcuapp @hbcugrad @hbcubuzz @watchtheyard @hbcubuzz @gammathetanupes @bcu_greeklife @bethunecookman @hbcugradstoles
Feature photo by Tim Hargett