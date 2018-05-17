See Ya In Court: Teairra Mari Announces Plans To Sue The Hell Out Of E x And 50 Cent For Leaking Phallic Shenanigans

Image via Venturelli/Brad Barket/BET/Getty Images for BET/WireImage

Teairra Mari To Sue Ex-Boyfriend And 50 Cent For Sex Tape Leak

The internet came (no pun intended) to a collective halt last week when a video of Teairra Mari giving her boyfriend some submissive sloppy toppy hit Instagram.

Before the embarrassing footage could be scrubbed from the net, petulant rapper 50 Cent reposted the clip to his 18 million IG followers with some not-so-nice words attached to the caption.

According to TMZ, Teairra has employed the services of women’s right’s advocate lawyer Lisa Bloom to file legal action against both the b!tc#a$$ ex boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, AND Fiddy. California has very strict laws against revenge porn, just ask Rob Kardashian.

Let Lisa Bloom tell it, they have significant evidence that places the blame squarely at Akbar’s feet.

Sounds like somebody is going down (again, no puns were intended…)

Peep video of the press conference on the flipper.