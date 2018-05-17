Worst Week Ever: Mac Miller Popped For DUI… After Being Dumped By His High Note Hitting Pop Princess

Mac Miller Arrested For DUI

It’s been a tough week for Mac Miller, who was popped by cops for DUI this morning just days after being dumped by Ariana Grande.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Mac was driving his 2016 G-Wagon in the San Fernando Valley around 1 AM Thursday when he hit a power pole and knocked it down… BUT to make matters worse, Mac and his 2 passengers reportedly ran from the scene, BUT an eyewitness called the cops and told them which direction they’d headed. When cops arrived at the crash scene they ran Mac’s plates and got his address. Cops headed to his home where TMZ sources say he confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene.

Officers handcuffed Miller and took him to jail where his bail was set at $15K.

The silver cloud in all this is police say Mac was a gentleman about the incident.

One law enforcement source told TMZ, “He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.”

Poor baby… Drinking away the pain and he ends up with a charge. Y’all think Ari should pay his bail?