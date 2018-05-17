Michigan State Agrees To Pay 332 Victims $500 Million To Settle Larry Nassar Case

Michigan State Paying Larry Nassar Victims $500 Million

Michigan State is coughing up a TON of money to the women and girls who were assaulted by Larry Nassar.

As previously reported the disgraced former US Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor was sentenced to 175 years behind bars for sexually assault.

Now Michigan State has reached a whopping $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who were sexually assaulted by the sports doctor.

NBC News reports that the deal was announced Wednesday by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims. Nassar treated campus athletes and gymnasts at his Michigan State office. Olympic gold medalists Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney all said they were Nassar’s victims.

Nassar’s victims will be honored July 18 at the ESPYS.

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award will be awarded to the hundreds of athletes who spoke out about the abuses they suffered from former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The survivors will be honored at the @ESPYS on July 18. pic.twitter.com/vIGFI6xeMx — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2018

