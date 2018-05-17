“Insecure” Byke! Kinda… Issa Rae Announces Premiere Date For Season Three Of Her Hit HBO Show

We’re finally got an airdate for Season 3 of “Insecure”! Issa Rae made the announcement via Twitter today:

So there you have it. August 12th. That’s just three months away, are you excited?

If you’re looking for a more immediate fix, Issa is also on the cover of the new issue of GQ Magazine.

The comedy issue is poking fun at all the airbrushing and photoshopping that goes on w/ publications these days. Do you plan to pick up the new issue?