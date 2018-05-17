Bigoted Backshots: Porn Star Moe The Monster Sues Production Company For Making Him Perform With Racist D-Rider
Image via Getty
Porn Star Sues Director For Subjecting Him To Racist Filming
Listen, everybody has their preference when it comes to freaky flicks, but when it comes to the the conditions that the actors have to work under, preference isn’t always an option.
Yeah baby I got listed on #Filthy "Hottest Black Male Porn Stars by CAESAR FINKLE 4 hours ago in PORN STAR Black male porn stars have got it going on — and that's why you'll love these guys! There's something about watching ebony and interracial porn that's incredibly hot, especially when you have the right black male porn stars on set. They're muscular, hung, and handsome as hell — and man, they make porn hotter than ever. A good male porn star can make a huge difference in how well a shoot goes. If you're a fan of watching BBC in action (and we're not talking about the news station), then these are the stars you've got to check out. Moe "Monster" Johnson definitely does have a monster Johnson — but that's not the only reason why he's famous in the porn scene. Along with being a talented actor, Moe Johnson also directs, produces, and actually voices in porn. He's a porn king and a hustler, and he does it well. In recent years, Moe Johnson's also expanded his interests into the fields of cannabis connoisseurdom, gaming, and just being an all-around awesome online personality. He's one of the hottest black male porn stars in history, and absolutely is worth following online because of it. You can follow his Twitter @Moe_the_Monster. #PORNSTAR" Check the full story and other listed performers @ filthy.media. I ain't nobody… WOW #thankful #awesomeness #420 #Sex #Motivated ✊🏿
According to NYDailyNews, porn star Moe The Monster is suing a director for making him perform in a shoot where a white actress repeatedly calls him the n-word.
Moe alleges that director James Joseph Camp tried twice to get him to agree to allow the white actress, Deborah Hinkle, to spew the racist slur to him during the shoot.
McKnight says he “made it very clear that he would not allow this racial slur to be used,” the 9-page complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by the Daily News states.
However, despite his wishes, his white co-star said the n-word to him twice during the “money shot”.
“I’ve shot over 50 scenes for this company. For a long time, I was one of their top guys. And I’m always publicly talking about racism. For them to even ask me was an insult, then to do it against my will, it hurts. It feels like it was a set-up,” he said.
Moe even says that Camp sent him racially-charged texts:
“You’re a disgrace. To your people. To your family. To yourself,” reads one text allegedly sent by Camp and included in the complaint.
We hope he hits these soup cookies for every red cent they have in their bulging boner bank accounts.