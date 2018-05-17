Bigoted Backshots: Porn Star Moe The Monster Sues Production Company For Making Him Perform With Racist D-Rider

Image via Getty

Porn Star Sues Director For Subjecting Him To Racist Filming

Listen, everybody has their preference when it comes to freaky flicks, but when it comes to the the conditions that the actors have to work under, preference isn’t always an option.

According to NYDailyNews, porn star Moe The Monster is suing a director for making him perform in a shoot where a white actress repeatedly calls him the n-word.

Moe alleges that director James Joseph Camp tried twice to get him to agree to allow the white actress, Deborah Hinkle, to spew the racist slur to him during the shoot.

McKnight says he “made it very clear that he would not allow this racial slur to be used,” the 9-page complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by the Daily News states.

However, despite his wishes, his white co-star said the n-word to him twice during the “money shot”.

“I’ve shot over 50 scenes for this company. For a long time, I was one of their top guys. And I’m always publicly talking about racism. For them to even ask me was an insult, then to do it against my will, it hurts. It feels like it was a set-up,” he said.

Moe even says that Camp sent him racially-charged texts:

“You’re a disgrace. To your people. To your family. To yourself,” reads one text allegedly sent by Camp and included in the complaint.

We hope he hits these soup cookies for every red cent they have in their bulging boner bank accounts.