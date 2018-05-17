Irrationally Irate Caucasoid Woman Takes A Privileged Poo On The Floor Of Canadian Coffeeshop After Being Denied Restroom Access [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
While Black people get the police called on them for simply breathing air inside a Starbucks or Waffle House…this White lady here was able to pull her pants all the way down, pop a squat, do her business like a feral animal, and toss her poop at staff members without having so much as a hair on her head shifted by a law officer.
Granted this was Canada…but still, puts things in perspective.
Getty/YouTube