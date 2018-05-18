Double Tap Drizzy: A Gallery Of IG Models That Drake Has Been “Romantically” Linked To

Drake And IG Models

Drake is a man about town, to say the least. He’s been romantically linked to, well, a lot of women (and if he were a woman doing all this dating you would call him a ho but that’s neither here nor there). Point being, Drake gets around. Many of the women he gets with are from IG model fame. It’s like he peruses his TL and gets to lurking.

Yes, they are all beautiful as hell and we don’t blame him at all for trying his hand at love in all the places he can.

Always all smiles A post shared by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:59am PST

So without further ado, let’s look at some of the models and lesser known ladies Drizzy has been linked with over the course of his career.