Double Tap Drizzy: A Gallery Of IG Models That Drake Has Been “Romantically” Linked To

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

Drake And IG Models

Drake is a man about town, to say the least. He’s been romantically linked to, well, a lot of women (and if he were a woman doing all this dating you would call him a ho but that’s neither here nor there). Point being, Drake gets around. Many of the women he gets with are from IG model fame. It’s like he peruses his TL and gets to lurking.

Yes, they are all beautiful as hell and we don’t blame him at all for trying his hand at love in all the places he can.

Always all smiles

A post shared by Bria Myles (@realbriamyles) on

So without further ado, let’s look at some of the models and lesser known ladies Drizzy has been linked with over the course of his career.

🌴🌴

A post shared by Malaika (@malaikaterry) on

He’s allegedly dated 22-year-old Malaika Terry

One of the earliest women he made songs for was Bria Myles. Of course, this was before IG, but you get the point.

A bit back he was also running around with India Love, who is also in her early 20s

You was looking for me

A post shared by Raven (@ravie_loso) on

He was running around with the insane brick house Ravie Loso around the time he and Serena broke up

Electric ⚡️

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

And who can forget him canoodling with milkshake thick meemaw Bernice Burgos

    Continue Slideshow

    Hi 👋🏿

    A post shared by Victory⛎♐️ (@maliah_michel) on

    Maliah Michel and Drake had a thing but she seems to despise him and his “controlling” ways

    Jhonni Blaze said she and Drake had unprotected sex and he sent her threatening texts

    💫

    A post shared by Sophia Marie (@mssophiamarie) on

    Sophia Marie was in the “Best I Ever Had” video and they allegedly hooked up after

    Catya Washington was with Drake apparently until she decided to get on Bad Girls Club

    There were rumors of him with the Gonzalez twins but that seems relatively far-fetched

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus