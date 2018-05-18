Double Tap Drizzy: A Gallery Of IG Models That Drake Has Been “Romantically” Linked To
Drake And IG Models
Drake is a man about town, to say the least. He’s been romantically linked to, well, a lot of women (and if he were a woman doing all this dating you would call him a ho but that’s neither here nor there). Point being, Drake gets around. Many of the women he gets with are from IG model fame. It’s like he peruses his TL and gets to lurking.
Yes, they are all beautiful as hell and we don’t blame him at all for trying his hand at love in all the places he can.
So without further ado, let’s look at some of the models and lesser known ladies Drizzy has been linked with over the course of his career.
He’s allegedly dated 22-year-old Malaika Terry
One of the earliest women he made songs for was Bria Myles. Of course, this was before IG, but you get the point.
A bit back he was also running around with India Love, who is also in her early 20s
Drake messing with India Love made her sister mad. Why? She also dated Drake.
He was running around with the insane brick house Ravie Loso around the time he and Serena broke up
And who can forget him canoodling with milkshake thick meemaw Bernice Burgos
Maliah Michel and Drake had a thing but she seems to despise him and his “controlling” ways
Sophia Marie was in the “Best I Ever Had” video and they allegedly hooked up after
Catya Washington was with Drake apparently until she decided to get on Bad Girls Club
There were rumors of him with the Gonzalez twins but that seems relatively far-fetched