Thoughts? Meek Mill To Visit The White House To Talk Criminal Justice Reform, Unknown If Trump Will Attend

Meek Mill To Meet At White House To Talk Prison Reform

Well, this is interesting.

According to TMZ, recently liberated prisoner Meek Mill is set to take a meeting today at the White House to speak to someone about criminal justice reform.

It is unknown if the meeting is with Donald Trump or someone else in the administration.

As you know, Meek has been on a media blitzkrieg lately speaking out about his personal situation and how those laws affect thousands, if not millions, of others.

Reports say that multiple celebs have hit Meek up trying to convince him not to go. Likely, because they are afraid that Trump will find a way to sully the intend of his visit or use him as a political prop.

What do you think? Should Meek pull out of this meeting?