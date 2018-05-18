Michael B. Jordan Destroys Drawls To ‘Fahrenheit 451’ With ESSENCE & Responds To Rumors He Doesn’t Date Black Women



In panty melter news…

Michael B. Jordan Covers ESSENCE, Denies Not Dating Black Women

Ladies, dry your drawls, Michael B Jordan is covering ESSENCE magazine’s June Men’s Issue.

The cover story titled The Fire Next Time features the 31-year-old Newark, NJ, native sharing with ESSENCE why he’s secure in his career (he has three films in production), legacy (“I want people to say, ‘He made an impact’”) and heart.

Not only that, Bae Jordan is finally responding to rumors that he doesn’t date black women. According to MBJ that couldn’t be further from the truth and his own parents find the rumors preposterous.

“It’s so funny to everybody because it couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “My dad and my mom both said, ‘If they only knew.’ If they only knew. And that’s the thing that keeps me not tripping about it, you know what I mean?”

MBJ also told ESSENCE that the fall out has him reconsidering making his personal life public.

“It makes me hesitant about whoever I’m seen with. I’m finally starting to get to a place now where I don’t care, but it bothered me for a minute. It made me more conscious of things I say and how I move, and what could happen if I leave a club or a restaurant or the movies. If I leave anywhere, any known place with anybody, there’s going to be speculation.

Are you satisfied now, folks?

There’s much more to Bae Jordan’s interview including details on the HBO film “Fahrenheit 451” that airs this Saturday. The actor plays a young man compelled to save the written word at all costs.

ESSENCE’s June issue hits newsstands on 5/25. Will YOU be buying it???