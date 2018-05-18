Coupled Up: Karrueche Kisses Victor Cruz During Her 30th Birthday Party & Speaks On His Fine Azz Physique

Beautifully booed up…

Karrueche Celebrates 30th Birthday With Victor Cruz

On Thursday Karrueche blew out 30 candles on her cake with her baller boo by her side.

As previously reported lil ‘Rueche’s blissfully booed up with Victor Cruz who was on hand for her “Dutty 30” themed celebration at the Jane Hotel…

that included Vashtie on the turntables…

and a Jamaican flag clad booty cake.

Prior to the celebration Karrueche was asked about Victor and she couldn’t help but gush over her “kind” man’s fine azz physique that gives her gym motivation.

“He’s so sweet, like a really nice guy, he’s genuinely kind and it’s so refreshing to be with such a kind, great guy,” she told

US Weekly reports . “And it doesn’t hurt that his body is bangin’! “His body looking like that really motivates me to get mine right — I have to make sure my body is just as bangin’!” But it’s not all about his good looks. Added Tran: “It’s so refreshing and different for me to be around his good-hearted energy. We mesh so well, we laugh all the time and have such a great time together.”

These two are TOO CUTE, right?

Happy birthday Karrueche; more from her 30th birthday party on the flip.