Nev Schulman Claims Show Guest Is ‘Catfishing’ Sex Misconduct Claim Against Him And Female PA — Accuser Tells Her Side On Video

Nev Schulman Denies Sex Misconduct Claims

Yesterday news broke that Catfish was pressing pause on production while they investigated a sexual misconduct claim against the show’s creator Nev Schulman. According to a claim in a youtube vlog by a guest on theshow, Ayissha Morgan, Nev allegedly sexually harassed her through out production.

Nev allegedly doused her in complements, suggested they get in a jacuzzi, questioned whether or not she was “actually” a lesbian and then suggested they have sex. An even more explosive allegation in Ayissha’s story claims that an unidentified woman producer on staff assisted in getting her drunk and ended up “on top” of her. The next day Ayissha says, the whole crew talked about the woman “getting lucky”. Yikes.

Nev is now claiming to The Blast that the allegations are a lie and his staff is backing him up.

Schulman says “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.” He also says, “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.”

The Blast says closest close to the entire ordeal believe the young lady is stretching the truth in exchange for Youtube plays. She recorded a two part video, describing the alleged assaults, asking for 500 likes to finish it. We have BOTH of Ayissha’s videos after the flip.