Things Done Changed: Alicia Keys Pens Forward For Mature Mashonda’s New Book “Blend” About Co-Parenting With Swizzy

Mashonda Writes Co-Parenting Book With Help From Alicia Keys And Swizz Beats

Mashonda has come a long way from penning letters airing out her ex and his new love… Alicia Keys pens the forward to Mashonda’s new book “Blend,” while ex-hubby Swizzy has his own chapters in the project.

The whole Tifrere/Dean family posted about the new project on the gram this week

Mashonda also opened up about the new co-parenting tome:

“Six years ago, my [then] 5-year-old son asked me why his father and I didn’t like each other anymore. I realized that he was reacting to our lack of communication and unity as parents. It was a wake-up call,” the artist and singer, 40, said to PEOPLE in an exclusive statement for the book’s cover reveal. “Co-parenting and blending is a universal topic and many don’t know where to begin,” Tifrere added. “This book will serve as the inspiration and blueprint that is needed to raise emotionally and mentally healthy children.” “With a dedicated chapter for fathers written by Swizz and a heartfelt foreword penned by Alicia, the three of us are raising our voices to help generations of families worldwide,” Tifrere said. “I’m certain that the book will become a toolbox for mindful parents all over the world.” Beyond personal stories, Blend also provides advice from parenting experts, therapists and “other blending families,” according to the press release.

It’s great to see how this family has evolved riiiiight? There are plenty of folks who can learn from this situation, we can think of quite a few who we write about all the time. Hopefully Mashonda has a bestseller on her hands.

Swizz has a lot of kids, so we’re sure that made it imperative that they get the co-parenting down pat. Besides his son with Tifrere, Kasseem, now 11, Swizz Beatz and Keys have sons Genesis Ali, 3, and Egypt Daoud, 7½ and he is also father to daughter Nicole, 10 this month, and son Prince Nasir, 17.

The book drops Oct. 2, but Swizzy, Alicia and Mashonda celebrated their blended family this past Mother’s Day with a brunch at Swizz Beatz and Keys’ home with all of their kids. Tifrere shared exclusive photos with PEOPLE.

Do you think you could have THIS good of a relationship with your ex and their new spouse?

