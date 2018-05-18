Flame-Roasted Mayo: The Absolute FUNNIEST (And PETTIEST) Racist BBQ Becky Memes

Hilarious Racist BBQ Becky Memes

The whole entire internet is STILL buzzing over the now infamous “BBQ Becky” saga that started when she very wrongly and strongly called the cops on a Black family BBQing in the park and spiraled into a hilariously petty pop culture phenomenon currently fueling the funniest meme wave of 2018.

“Hurry, one of them just said “Cash Money records taking over for the 99 & the 2000” pic.twitter.com/phK6qhZoy2 — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) May 14, 2018

Peep the absolute FUNNIEST (and PETTIEST) racist BBQ Becky memes on the flip.