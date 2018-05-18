Flame-Roasted Mayo: The Absolute FUNNIEST (And PETTIEST) Racist BBQ Becky Memes

The whole entire internet is STILL buzzing over the now infamous “BBQ Becky” saga that started when she very wrongly and strongly called the cops on a Black family BBQing in the park and spiraled into a hilariously petty pop culture phenomenon currently fueling the funniest meme wave of 2018.

Peep the absolute FUNNIEST (and PETTIEST) racist BBQ Becky memes on the flip.

Wtf says #dear on a call #dumbassmemmer #justinmemer #goodtimes #bbqlady #lol

A post shared by backstab the kingpin (@backstabthekingpin) on

    GOOD NIGHT Y'ALL 😂😂😂 #BBQBECKY #SHEPLAYTOOMUCH #BBQBECKY #IMSOSERIOUS

    A post shared by AP9 (@mobfigaz_ap9) on

    Repost @bigdawu36 #bbqbecky #jenniferschulte

    A post shared by Jon Goode (@jon_goode) on

    #bbqbecky

    A post shared by Aleshia (@melanatedmermaid89) on

    #bbqlady #drivingmissdaisy #impetty

    A post shared by Abdul Gold St (@abdulpennsylvania_ave_gold) on

    #bbqbecky #call911 #trackandfield #running #blacktwitter #whitefolk

    A post shared by karen (@kidrockreynolds) on

    #BBQBecky 🤣

    A post shared by @ queenblackmamba on

    #facts #feelthewrath #bbqlady #kingsfordcharcoal #summer18

    A post shared by Abdul Gold St (@abdulpennsylvania_ave_gold) on

