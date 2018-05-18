#BlackInkCrew Chicago Is Coming Back And So Is Charmaine’s New, Tight Thick Bawwwwdy
Charmaine Is Thicker By The Day
One of the recurring themes from the past season of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, has been Charmaine trying to figure out her body to see if she has a FUPA or not. For real. Well, whether she had one or not, we can guarantee that she’s as right and tight as ever, if her IG pics are any indication.
Wake up and turn your radio’s up!!! Turn up with me by tuning in to 107.5 WGCI right now and every weekend from 10AM-2PM ‼️| Wearing @shopakira | | 📸 @asianzeus_ | 🎨 @weaveituptokey | Hair stylist @kyraoriana_ | Stylist @thelifestyleassistant | #BlackInkCrewChi #BlackInkCrewChicago #VH1 #iHeartRadio #iHeartMedia #WGCI
So you know the internet will be geared up for the debut of the next season on May 31st to see a WHOLE lot of Charmain’s thickness (and drama). Want to get caught up? Take a look at some of the more recent pics she’s posted.
I keep tryna tell y’all I got it from my momma @glendalwalker5 Thanks for my beauty and my booty. Even though they think it’s fake 🤷🏽♀️ my thighs match thoooo lol 😂 | Wearing @skinbyshajuana | 📸 @asianzeus_ | HMUA @weaveituptokey | Hair @nativehairextensions | Stylist @thelifestyleassistant | #blackinkcrewchi #blackinkcrewchicago #vh1 #wgci #iheartradio #iheartmedia