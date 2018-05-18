Maury-esque Misey: Soldier Finds Out Wife Sold Infant After Telling Him It Was Stillborn, Oh AND The Baby Wasn’t His!

Image via Getty

Soldier Discovers Wife Sold Infant That Wasn’t Biologically His

This is sick, sad, and every level of f***ed up.

We caught wind of this story in the KVOA and we couldn’t believe what we were reading. Sgt. Steven Garcia was stationed in South Korea when he got a call from his sister telling him that his wife, Marina Garcia, had given birth, but that the baby died.

“When my sister called me about that, it was pretty emotional. We cried quite a bit together over the phone. It was devastating.”

Here’s where it gets REALLY crazy. Not only did the baby NOT die, she was sold to some random couple off the internet! Oh yeah, and to make matters worse, Garcia isn’t even the child’s biological father.

“I was under the assumption the entire time that she was pregnant that I was the father. When I found out I wasn’t, I was pretty upset, I was kind of in denial. I couldn’t believe what was going on.”

When this news station pull up on Marina she pretty much admitted that she was outchea ho’ing and didn’t know who the baby’s actual father was.

This s#!t is WILD! Flip the page to see a video that breaks it all down.