Real Relationship: People Think THIS Proves That Loni Love’s Sweetly Swirling With A Virile Vanilla King

Loni Love Speaks On Dating Rumors

Loni Love might be in REAL love.

On an episode of “The Real” this week, the host faced questions from her cohosts about her relationship status after she sweetly shared photos of her holding hands with a mystery man.

Not only that, Auntie Loni posted a coupled up shot of herself laying on the chest of a man rocking a Harley Davidson shirt. The man’s light skin tone and choice of attire has folks CONVINCED that Loni’s in some sweet swirl love with as of yet unidentified vanilla king.

“We have come to the conclusion that you’re definitely dating someone,” said Adrienne. “We are each going to present a piece of evidence that you posted.” “I sent Loni a DM asking whose hand is that and why you wanna hold it? And you just replied lol lol lol lol.” “I present to you the jury exhibit B of Loni riding a motorcycle in Malibu, however, Loni doesn’t own a motorcycle.”

So far Loni’s keeping mum on her love life and said she’ll consider speaking on it next season.

Anytime you’re ready to speak on your sweet swirl love Loni, we’re HERE.

After comedy show hook up…. A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on May 11, 2018 at 1:22am PDT

Who do YOU think Auntie Loni’s secret swirly boo thang is???

Go Auntie!