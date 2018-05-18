Brotherly Love: Meek Mill Reportedly Pulled Out Of White House Visit After A Phone Call With Jay Z

Jay Z Convinced Meek Mill Not To Take White House Meeting

According to reports from TMZ, Meek Mill bailed on his planned visit to the White House on Friday, following a late-night call from Jay-Z that convinced him otherwise.

Earlier today, reports were released that Meek agreed to travel to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to discuss prison reform, as Donald Trump is currently hosting a Prison Reform Summit. Participants in attendance are said to include members of Congress, various activists and people who have become victims of the system.

But it looks like Meek isn’t going to make it to the event, and that’s all due to words of wisdom from Hov. TMZ reports that Jay Z called the Philadelphia native on Thursday night and made his stance clear: meeting with Trump would be nothing but problematic for both his image and the cause he’s fighting for.

Apparently other high-profile celebs and friends also called Meek and voiced serious concern about his attendance.

Meek listened to the advice from his peers, and decided not to attend after all.

Do you think he made the right decision?