Updated* Meek Mill Issues A Statement On Why He Pulled Out Of His Visit To The White House

Meek Mill On Why He Decided To Pull Out Of His White House Visit

———UPDATED 11:45 AM———-

Reports broke from TMZ earlier that Meek Mill would be visiting the White House on Friday, but that is no longer the case.

Meek had plans to travel to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to discuss prison reform, as Donald Trump is currently hosting a Prison Reform Summit. Participants in attendance are said to include members of Congress, various activists, and people who have become victims of the system.

Now, it has been confirmed by Mill and his team that he is no longer going to be in attendance at the event. Though the Philadelphia native wanted to create a positive experience and shed light on an issue that’s very important to him, he didn’t like where the focus from the media was going–which caused him to rethink his itinerary.

Meek Mill issued at statement about the incident and his decision to pull out, which reads as follows:

“I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system. Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions. As a result, I decided not to attend, so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantly, I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.”

