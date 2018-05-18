A Poon Sizzling SCHNACK: Ace Hood’s Beefed Up Bawwwdy Transformation Has Everyone’s Organs Tingling

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Ace Hood’s Bawwwdy Is Impeccable

Ace Hood looks darn good after dedicating his life to being fine as goat hair healthy. Folks have been peeping his body transformation for a while now but, in a recent video interview he looked better than the smoothie he was preparing. Hit the 7 minute and 46 second mark to see him…

Delicious, right?? Hit the flip to see more of Ace Hood’s fantastic physical glow-up.

They ask me how I feel on this Chocolate Sundae? ..I told them. #UNDEFEATED 🍫

A post shared by Ace Hood (@acehood) on

Chocolate Sundae Vibes. 🍫

A post shared by Ace Hood (@acehood) on

Foundations never work if it's weak in the frame.

A post shared by Ace Hood (@acehood) on

    Starting the year off Strong!! #Hoodnation

    A post shared by Ace Hood (@acehood) on

    A post shared by Ace Hood (@acehood) on

    Home in time for the holidays! Merry Christmas my G. 🎄❤️

    A post shared by Ace Hood (@acehood) on

