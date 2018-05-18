SZA Drops Official “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” Music Video With Donald Glover [Video]

SZA Just Released The Music Video For “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”

After teasing the visual on Mother’s Day, SZA just released the official music video for “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” starring both her and Donald Glover.

Directed by Karena Evans, the mind behind both “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” the video follows both Solana and Glover as they cuddle up with one another in some greenery and frolic through crashing waves. As revealed in her Instagram preview, the video also feature’s SZA’s mom as it wraps up.

If you’re one for aesthetically pleasing visuals, you’ll like this ethereal video.