This Is America: 10 Dead In Yet Another Mass Shooting At A Texas High School

10 Dead In Mass Shooting At Santa Fe High School

Just another day living in the greater 50 states, sadly.

Santa Fe sheriff Ed Gonzalez is reporting that “up to 10” people have been reported dead at Sante Fe High School after a gunman walked into an art class and began firing what is thought to be a shotgun despite reports according to CNN via ABC13.

The same witness said she saw a girl get shot in the leg.

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

Police have arrested the suspect but have yet to identify the person.

For your information, this is the third school shooting in the past 7 days and the twenty-second of 2018.

14-year-old Angelica Martinez gave her account of the the shooting:

“We were all standing (outside), but not even five minutes later, we started hearing gunshots,” she said. “And then everybody starts running, but like the teachers are telling us to stay put, but we’re all just running away.”

