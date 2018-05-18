Melanated Middle-Ager Mirth: Shemar Moore Flosses His Glistening Golden Beefcake Bawwwwdy For The Gram
By Bossip Staff
Shemar Moore Dances Around Shirtless To Celebrate SWAT Finale
We’d call it #BlackBoyJoy but Shemar Moore is 48… The actor took to Instagram to show his fans his appreciation before the season finale of his show “SWAT” Thursday night.
With the glass of wine! Priceless.
Shemar even did a little dance (maybe he’s auditioning for the next ‘Magic Mike’ movie?).
Hit the flip to see how Moore clapped back at haters who criticized his moves.
Do you think his response only made things worse? Or is he right to clapback?