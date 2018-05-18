Melanated Middle-Ager Mirth: Shemar Moore Flosses His Glistening Golden Beefcake Bawwwwdy For The Gram

Shemar Moore Dances Around Shirtless To Celebrate SWAT Finale

We’d call it #BlackBoyJoy but Shemar Moore is 48… The actor took to Instagram to show his fans his appreciation before the season finale of his show “SWAT” Thursday night.

With the glass of wine! Priceless.

Put that body on ME!!! 🤷🏽‍♂️🙈🤣🍹😘 A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on May 17, 2018 at 7:29pm PDT

Shemar even did a little dance (maybe he’s auditioning for the next ‘Magic Mike’ movie?).

Hit the flip to see how Moore clapped back at haters who criticized his moves.