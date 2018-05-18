In White Folks News: Contestant On ‘Jeopardy!’ Mistakes Nas For Future And Loses $400

Jeopardy! has a way of stumping their contestants with hip-hop questions, but it’s still pretty unbelievable every time–especially when it’s an obvious answer. One particular answer during a recent episode led to a hilarious-yet-disappointing mix-up that involved two very different rappers, Nas and Future.

During the show, Alex Trebek read a clue from the Hip-Hop Hooray! category which read, “In the past, this hitmaker of ‘Turn On the Lights’ and ‘Mask Off’ was Nayvadius Wilburn.”

Future’s government name—Nayvadius Wilburn—might now be known by all of his fans, but most people would know that “Mask Off” is one of Future’s biggest hits yet, and “Turn On the Lights” was pretty well-known in his early career, too.

The contestant, Steve, was clearly unaware with any of this, and responded with “Who is Nas?” The other two contestants were also unable to give the correct answer. Sigh.