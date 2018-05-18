Precious Liddo Cutie Pie: Jordin Sparks Shares New Photo Of Her Newborn Son
Jordin Sparks Shares Photo Of Son DJ
Motherhood is looking amazing on Jordin Sparks, who recently shared another photo of her son DJ, born last week.
Beautiful photo right?
Jordin’s hubby Dana also dedicated this sweet message to her, his mom and his sister.
Last Mother’s Day was my sisters first. As we all celebrated the strong moms I rubbed @jordinsparks belly and told everybody that she was my future baby momma. Welp…. today is her first Mother’s Day! Talk about manifesting what you want lol Every woman in these pictures has played a vital and important piece in developing me into who i am striving to be! There are a few more out there who have been like a mom but I couldn’t find any pictures. Happy Mother’s Day to the beautiful strong and selfless women in my life. ❤️🖤 Side-note: We love to have fun in this family!
