Precious Liddo Cutie Pie: Jordin Sparks Shares New Photo Of Her Newborn Son

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

If you only knew how much daddy loves you! 🗣😩👶🏽🖤

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

Can’t. Get. Enough. So in love. 👶🏽👸🏽💙❤️

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

Perfection. 🦁🖤 #sorrynotsorry

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Babies, Bangers, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus