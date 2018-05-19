Bae Of The Day: Black Lightning’s Nafessa Williams Is Our Melaniny Superhero Bae

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Nafessa Williams Is Bae

Have you been watching CW’s Black Lightning? If not, you absolutely should be. It’s incredible and black as hell. Oh, yeah, also the cast if full of melaniny magic. One such caste member we can’t get enough of is Nafessa Williams, the 28-year-old beauty who plays the protagonist’s daughter.

She is captivating and a great actress and she’s bae of the day with flying colors. Take a look and enjoy.

Thank you @covergirl for having me! #IAmWhatIMakeUp #CluelessVibes 💋💄

A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

Happy Sunday from da Island! 🍍 Dress: @saturdaydreaming 💕

A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

Cash Money Mama that be dining in Bahamas- @saweetie 😎🥥🚴🏾‍♀️🌴

A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

    ✌🏾🚲🏝🛶⛱

    A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

    Do Not Disturb ☀️🏝🧘🏾‍♀️🌊 @RwBimini #BiminiBliss

    A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

    Of course I bought my fashions to the Bahamas! #IslandTings 🇧🇸💋😝

    A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

    Embracing all this melanin 📸: @dewaynerogers

    A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

