Congrats! Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Welcome Their Fourth Child Together

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their Fourth Baby

Alec Baldwin has welcomed another child with his wife Hilaria.

The couple announced on Thursday that she had given birth to their fourth child, which is their third son together.

Hilaria posted a picture of her and Alec holding their newborn on Instagram with the caption, “He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018.”

The couple got married back in 2012, and have been making babies ever since. The new child joins siblings Leonardo Ángel Charles, who is 20 months old, Rafael Thomas, 2, and big sister Carmen Gabriela, 4.

Congrats to the couple on their newest addtion!