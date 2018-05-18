All Natural A$$ets: K. Michelle Flaunts Her 100% Silicone Free Baaaaawdy After Surgically Snipping Her Cakes

In knifed up news…

K. Michelle Gives Another Post-Butt Reduction Surgery Update

K. Michelle is silicone free and looking great. The Memphis songstress gave her fans yet another update on her health after surgically removing the illegal silicone injected into her a$$ets.

As previously reported after having surgery in January, K told fans that she had to have blood transfusions due to complications from removing her butt injections and might have to perform in a wheelchair.

Since then she’s continuously gotten better and can finally shower without the help of a nurse. Now she’s marking off another accomplishment; putting on a dress.

According to K she put on a dress for the first time since her surgery and her silicone free baaawdy just needs ONE more reconstructive surgery. The singer/reality star will have a butt lift to rearrange her natural a$$ets.

“I’m not perfect but i’m happy and getting healthier everyday,” said K.

LOOKING GOOD K! It’s great to see her embracing her God-given features, she’s even been posting photos with her post-surgery drains in full view.

More post-surgery K. Michelle on the flip.

