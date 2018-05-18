Amber Rose Talks Kanye West & Creepy Interviewer Says She’s A “Slut” & He’s A “Slutmaker” [Video]

(WENN/GETTY)

We are really surprised Amber Rose sat down with known republican and “what about black on black crime” Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson. We’ve put Jessie up a lot before for being a “alls white peoples ain’t bad” type brotha. LOL @ Jesse not even knowing Amber went out with Kanye West.

There is sooo many quotables from this interview, we don’t know where to begin!

“If Barack Obama raped me today…”