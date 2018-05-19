Exclusive: Stevie J Gets A Slap On The Wrist For Not Paying His $1.3 Million Child Support Debt & Failing Drug Tests

Stevie J In Federal Court For Sentencing For Not Paying $1.3 Million In Back Child Support

“Love & Hip Hop” Atlanta’s” Stevie J was given another chance to make good on paying back the $1.3 million he owes in back child support.

A federal court judge Friday agreed not to throw Stevie in jail after he admitted to not making regular payments, failing drug screens and not filing his financial paperwork over to the court.

Judge Paul Crotty said Friday that jail wouldn’t be the right punishment for the producer turned reality star because it would not only disrupt his life, he also wouldn’t be able to work and make money for his restitution payments.

Instead, Judge Crotty told Stevie that he’d take him off of probation because his frequent traveling for work meant that it was difficult for his probation officer to keep up with him. The judge also transferred Stevie’s restitution enforcement from the Probation Office to the court’s financial crimes division.

“This will save time,” the judge said, “and there’s a better way to utilize the scarce resources of the court.”

Federal Prosecutor Kathleen Reilly said that Stevie had produced some, but not all of the required financial docs needed since his last court appearance two weeks ago, and Stevie’s lawyer, Xavier Donaldson said he’d passed his last drug test and has been attending a drug abuse treatment program.

“Justice was served,” Donaldson told BOSSIP after the hearing.

Stevie said he agreed, and outside court said he was relieved not to be punished by the judge and was looking forward to getting on with his life.

“I’m going to keep taking care of my family, taking care of my responsibilities, and making music,” Stevie told us.