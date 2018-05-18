BlackBoyJoy: Philly Native Mike Taylor Drops New Anthem “Feel Like This” [Audio]

Mike Taylor Releases New Single “Feel Like This”

We first fell hard for Mike Taylor’s Feel Good EP in 2016 when he was a Rostrum Records artist, he’s since gone independent and we’ve been waiting patiently for this release, which stays true to his spirit as an uptempo pop/dance artist.

Here’s the snippet he posted on IG:

Gotta love how good his music makes you feel, riiiight?

You can find “Feel Like This” on most digital platforms HERE

We’re not gonna name names but we can think of some major label pop artists who definitely have been taking notes from this kid… right on down to his hairstyle and video concepts.

Who are some of your favorite indie artists?