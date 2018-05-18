Catch…Fade: Man Tossed Through The Window Of Brooklyn Barbershop For Complaining About Haircut

Image via

Man Pushed Through Barbershop Window For Haircut Complaints

Most Black men know what they’re going to encounter when they go to the barbershop. The bootleg movie man, the weed man, the fine-azz single mom with the son who gives you the stink eye for ogling his momma, the usual.

What you DON’T expect is to see someone get tossed through a window Marty Jannetty-style, but that’s exactly what you saw if you were in Level’s Barbershop in Crown Heights, Brooklyn yesterday afternoon.

According to NYDailyNews, a customer was pushed through plate glass after complaining about his haircut. Deadass.

The man threatened to withhold payment until he got his wig fixed, but s#!t went left before he could get right. Upon being pushed through the glass, his face was ripped open and the barber who pushed him had dipped.

Despite the bloody scene, the other barbers ain’t no snitches:

Small and Romelus both insisted they didn’t know his name or how to reach him. “I would have fixed the dude’s hair for him for free. Especially if I knew it was going to be a problem.” Small said. “I think it’s a learning experience for everybody. Communication is key.”

Oh! Is that the problem? There wasn’t enough “communication”? Communication seemed crystal clear when old boy’s face came back looking like fried bologna, but we digress.